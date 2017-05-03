On Wednesday the CWL (Catholic Women’s League) sponsored and helped serve the HOWLS lunch for over 190 MCHS students. The HOWLS (Honor, Ownership, Welcoming, Leadership, Safety) lunch is something the school does every month to recognize students behaving in a positive manner. Some of the staff and students were wearing hats for Hats On! For Mental Health Day. Each May, Albertans are invited to wear a hat to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health. Participating schools relax the hat rules and encourage students and teachers to build understanding by wearing hats to school.

– Lucie Roy Photo

On Tuesday Notre Dame received a donation of $10,000 from the Kinsmen Club of St.Albert for the Swing set fundraiser. School Council and Parent Fundraising Association (PFA) members posed with the cheque prior to the start of their meeting. Tanya Sloan, Treasurer, PFA, Lisa Kleparchuk, Vice Principal, Michelle Logan CoChair PFA, Lauren Dillman Vice-chair PFA, Kristen Nichols CoChair PFA, Danielle Borthwick PFA, Raymonde Rolston Principal and Tara Bedford Vice Chair PFA.

On Tues Rainbow and Brown fish were stocked at the Fish & Game Pond and at Heritage Lake. – Lucie Roy Photo

Thanks to Donald Boutilier for another couple of great photos.

Renovations underway at Tim Hortons. It’s drive through only for a couple of weeks.

Morinville Community High School packed Hall A of the cultural centre Monday night for Crazy Town, a play by Jonathan Rand. The production was directed by Karl Hartmann and included a cast of 21 student actors and a great backstage crew.

