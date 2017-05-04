by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is assisting with the recall of a specific batch of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin in the 1.14 litre (L) bottles. The recall is due to incorrect alcohol content posted on the label.

The recall affects Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin in 1.14 litre bottles, lot L16304 W.

The manufacturer reported some bottles were not properly diluted, resulting in an alcohol content of 77 per cent rather than the 40 per cent labeled on the bottle.

Customers may return any opened or unopened product with lot number L16304 W to the retailer they purchased the product from for a full refund.

AGLC is asking all liquor licensees to pull the 1.14 L size bottle with this lot number off their shelves.

To date, no complaints or injuries related to the consumption of this specific product have been reported in Alberta.

