by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

On Thursday afternoon a reception and ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the Community Office of the Meadows of Morinville, located north of the cemetery on 100 Street.

On hand for the ribbon cutting was Rolf Williamson, GM of Jandel Homes, Mark Huchulak, President and CEO Jandel Homes, Town of Morinville Mayor Lisa Holmes, Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn, Town of Morinville Councillor Nicole Boutestein and Tim Vrooman, Senior Planner.

The tour included a view of the development’s amenities area with the Gear VR Virtual Reality Headset, allowing guests to view a walkaround of the project.

Four units have already been sold of the new modular homes on large landscaped lots in what Jandel says is a premier land lease community.Pricing begins in the $160,000s.

At completion, Morinville’s newest development will have 154 single family homes.

The Meadows of Morinville Grand Opening will be held Saturday, May 6 from 9 until 5.

The showhomes include the Sierra (a 1520 square foot three bedroom / two bathroom unit shown above), the Melbourne (a 1680 square foot three bedroom), the Tuscany, and the Birchwood.

Details on the open house can be seen in the advert below.

