I was recently diagnosed with a heart condition which necessitated a week-long stay at the Sturgeon community hospital. During emergency room treatment, cardiac care unit stay and subsequent release, I was given exemplary professional medical care. All the staff went above and beyond in searching for solutions and a health plan for my future wellbeing.

We are fortunate to have such a great facility at our disposal and for that I am grateful.

Joe Jacob

Morinville

