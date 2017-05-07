by Stephen Dafoe

A half dozen seniors choirs from across the region gathered in Morinville May 5 for the 38th Annual Seniors Choral Festival. The afternoon of song was hosted by the Morinville Minstrels and will take place at St. Jean Baptiste Church.

The event drew approximately 280 for an afternoon of song, roughly 120 of that number being the singers themselves.

Morinville Minstrels member Diana Moquin told Morinville News prior to the event this year’s festival was the third hosted in Morinville by the Minstrels. Each year the Seniors Choral Festival travels to the home community of one of the participating choirs.

This year’s iteration of the annual event had a Canadiana theme in recognition of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations. Choirs sang music composed by Leonard Cohen, Anne Murray and Stompin’ Tom Connors, as well as music about many regions of Canada.

The choirs included two from Athabasca and one each from Barrhead, Westlock, and Bonnyville.

In addition to hosting the 38th Annual Seniors Choral Festival in May, the Minstrels are planning to continue to organize the annual Community Christmas Celebration in December, an event they took over last year.

Both events lead up to the Minstrel’s 20th anniversary next year. The group performs in and out of Morinville, often at seniors lodges and choir events.

Comments

comments