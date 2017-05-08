Above: Sharon Beaumont Life Membership. Sgt at Arms Mark Pasqualetto, Past-Pres. Gerry Morrow, Sharon Beaumont, Pres Ira Austin Deputy District 8 Commander Bob Peterson.

by Lucie Roy

The Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Branch No.176 held their annual Awards and Appreciation night on Sunday.

The Life Membership Award was presented to members Sharon Beaumont and Wayne Willis.

Presentations included the Branch Service Medal to Phil Morrow and Bob Barr and the Canada 150 Medal to Gary White, Bob Barr and Bob Peterson.

The Morinville Branch Legionnaire of the Year Award was presented to Bob Barr, Walter Corbett and Gerry Morrow.

This award was started at the Branch in 2010 and they are the respective 11, 12 and 13 recipients.

Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to businesses and organizations who provided assistance during the year as well as well as to many volunteers.

Certificates of Merit were followed by the presentation of the Years of Servce Pins, initiation of new members and past officer recognition.

Past-President Gerry Morrow said the Branch donated more than $17,000 to the Community in the last year.

Above: Phil Morrow second from left and Bob Barr 4th from left presented with Branch Service medal.

