École Notre Dame received a donation of $10,000 from the St. Albert Kinsmen Club last week. The funds will go towards the school’s Swing Set Project.

The Parent Fundraising Association (PFA) have raised $18,972 towards a $30,000 to $42,000 goal to install swing sets and a poured rubber undersurface.

The St. Albert Kinsmen’s donation of $10,0000 towards that goal was well received.

The service club have seven members that reside in Morinville. Two of those are Kelsey Nuttall and Paul Lesiuk, both of who were in attendance at an assembly at the school last week.

Lesiuk said the project touched him personally because both he and his children attended Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame PFA are looking to purchase five swings, one of which will be an inclusive seat. Although the five belts plus accessibility swing will cost approximately $5000, the bulk of the cost is the poured rubber surface the group wants to use with the swings.

The PFA have received three quotes for the poured rubber surface, and swingset ranging from $30,000 to $42,000.

“As for a club, we decided that we wanted to help the community, not just the school,” said St. Albert Kinsmen Vice President Kelsey Nuttall. “We liked the idea that every child, even the kids with special needs, will be able to play here. With the rubber base, wheelchairs will be accessible.”

Nuttall said with seven club members living in Morinville, the St. Albert Kinsmen wanted to show that the club cares about the surrounding communities as well.

“We are volunteers that care about the communities greatest needs,” he said. “We also are looking to grow our membership. If people want to give back and make some friends, the St. Albert Kinsmen Club would be a great choice.”

