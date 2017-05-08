by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County’s Protective Services Department are cautioning County residents to be aware of an increased risk of fire caused by current dry conditions.

“Spring thaw may have made for waterlogged fields and sloppy gravel roads in some areas of Sturgeon County, but after some warm and windy days, a lot of that extra moisture has evaporated,” said Pat Mahoney, Fire Chief, n a news release Monday afternoon. “Some areas of the County are already extremely dry and susceptible to fire.”

Protective Services have responded to six fires in the past few days, one of which was caused by a discarded cigarette. That fire quickly spanned an area the size of two football fields.

“Fire moves extremely rapidly through dry grass,” Mahoney said. “We’re asking residents to be aware of the danger of wildfires and grass fires and to be very cautious.”

County residents are reminded to obtain applicable fire permits and follow all conditions set out within the permit.

Those with permits are reminded to place screened burn barrels at least three metres away from buildings or

ATV operators are advised to keep their exhausts clean to avoid a build-up of grass, moss and other debris that can ignite, drop off and cause a fire.

Sturgeon County says it is not currently under a fire restriction or fire ban. This may change if hot and dry conditions persist,

Updates are available via the Sturgeon County website at www.sturgeoncounty.ca and the Provincial Fire Ban website at www.albertfirebans.ca.

