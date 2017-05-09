Orijen Sabretooths – file photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths came from behind in their second game of round two to end the contest tied 51-51 with SBA.

The Sabretooths hit the road Tuesday night, emerging with a narrow 6-4 deficit to SBA after one. By the half, that gap had increased to 29-18 in SBA’s favour.

But the Sabretooths narrowed the deficit to 43-38 in the third and built to a 51-49 lead over SBA with just two seconds left on the clock.

In that small period, a foul was called, giving SBA three shots.Two were earned, ending with a 51-51 tie.

The Sabretooths play the SBA Vikings Saturday at the Saville Centre in Edmonton.

