On May 10th, 2017 at approximately 5:24 a.m., St. Albert RCMP responded to a complaint of a deceased male in the area of Poundmaker Road and Sir Winston Churchill. The St. Albert RCMP General Investigation Section, along with the Forensic Identification Section were also called to the scene.

No further details are available at this point. Additional information will be provided when available.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area of Poundmaker Road and Sir Winston Churchill between 10 pm on May 9th and 6 am on May 10th and may have seen something or someone suspicious to please contact them at 780-458-7700 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)

