by Tristan Turner
Morinville News Correspondent
Council has decided not to move ahead with an option to paint a Morinville intersection rainbow to celebrate Pride during June, instead opting to raise the Pride flag in addition to releasing an official proclamation from the Mayor recognizing the occasion.
Pride is an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ folks internationally, recognizing historical political oppression faced by members of the community, and celebrating LGBTQ+ freedom publicly, usually accompanying parades or festivals, typically in June.
Council was unanimously in favour of commemorating the occasion but was lukewarm on painting a crosswalk rainbow, citing primarily safety concerns. A previous report from Claude Valcourt, Director of Public Works, indicated the crosswalk would cost $280 in supplies, as well as some likely overtime pay for staff directed to complete that project.
Councillor Nicole Boutestein was the first to speak during the debate, and the remainder of Council was largely in support of her comments.
“As much as I think this is a good idea, and I do support the intent of having, I guess, gay pride week be recognized, I’m not sure a crosswalk is the way to go,” Boutestein said. “We’ve been talking about safety, especially for pedestrians, and I find even when I’m driving in St. Albert over their coloured crosswalks, I find I’m more focused on the colours than what’s coming across the street… I personally would love to see rainbow flowerpots or the Pride flag instead.”
The motion to raise the flag (made by Councillor Brennan FitzGerald) and make a proclamation passed unanimously (with Councillor Ladouceur absent) after limited discussion. It is uncertain for which days in June the pride flag will be up, as towards the end of the month the Town also typically raises the Treaty 6 flag in recognition of National Aboriginal Day.
These considerations were directed from Council to be worked out by Administration.
How could making a crosswalk more noticeable make it less safe? Just wondering…
BOOOOOO!!!! Council you’re wrong on this one. A rainbow cross walk was a cool idea.
Just because once councillor found them distracting in St.Albert. I think that says more about her driving skills than anything. Let’s fly a flag hardly anyone will notice. A crosswalk would’ve been a bigger statement of support to LGBTQ members in our community.
Hey Dustan OilerBuzz McLean I’m going to do my whole sidewalk in rainbow colours for pride, do you think I’ll distract all the drivers?
Prepare for madness.
Pride month is in June. Council’s next meeting is May 23. allcouncil@morinville.ca is the email to reach them all if you think they should reconsider or do more than one thing.
Thank you!
Excellent
Dear Council – buy the paint and I’ll do it for free.
I was just thinking that. I’ll help too.
We’ll have to promise to keep the ‘fabulous’ factor down.
I’ll send an email early next week asking them to reconsider.
Or get the kids to do it all in chalk! 😎 they have spray chalk now. That would be cool
Chalk was popular with some politicians during the last election.
Has to last awhile though. I do like the idea of incorporating kids though. Teaches them about the subject.
Great idea Dustan.
As for the “fabulous” factor, I can’t control it. I’m just naturally like this.
Perhaps one could suggest children and the community rainbow chalking the sidewalk in front of Town Hall and the library. Perhaps businesses would join in.
I think that’s a great idea. 🙂
I think that’s a pretty awesome idea. I would 100% support decorating the sidewalk. I still want to see a rainbow cross walk as well but I think a community sidewalk chalk art project would be an amazing way to celebrate Pride.
Courtney brought up kids…
Well maybe we email the town early next week, and get together to plan after hearing what they have to say.
The town could also have a friendly competition with home owners to decorate their sidewalks and the councillors could vote on their favorite or have people take pictures of their chalk art and post on the town FB page to be voted on by everyone
Great idea. With so much hate being witnessed by kids right now – they need to see there’s another side.
Right. Plus who doesn’t LOVE sidewalk art.
Such a good idea!! I’m all for that. 😊
I LOVE THIS IDEA. then instead of just 1 crosswalk it could be the whole town.
Have you looked at all the painted crosswalks in St. Albert? What a colossal waste of cash and once the paint starts wearing off it looks like ****. Good call.