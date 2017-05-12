submitted by Morinville RCMP

On March 7th, 2017 at approximately 3:17 a.m. a male and female entered the Macs Convenience store located at 5008 47 Avenue in Bon Accord and made three purchases using a stolen debit card, using the tap function.

The female is described as dark hair in a messy bun, wearing a brown coat with fur on hood, and wearing black heel boots.

The male is described as dark shaggy hair, large dark jacket with neon safety stripes, dark track pants with white stripes down the outside of leg.

The Morinville RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the two suspects.

If you have any information, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

