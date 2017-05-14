by Stephen Dafoe

Nearly six years to the day after packing the then newly-opened Morinville Community Cultural Centre, East Coast comedian Jimmy Flynn is returning to Morinville for an East Coast surf & turf dinner and comedy night.

The 18-plus event takes place June 3 with cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and Jimmy taking to the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and show are $65 for adults and $55 for seniors. The cultural centre is offering a show-only option for $45. Tickets are available at the cultural centre Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Jimmy Flynn is known for his fisherman’s hat, red-checkered shirt, and East Coast humour. The Canadian comedic icon has been performing for nearly four decades.

But there is more to the evening than East Coast humour. The dinner will feature roast beef, crab cakes, shrimp skewers, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, blueberry grunt and flapper pie, the latter two dessert items being East Coast traditional desserts.

Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer for the Town of Morinville, said the show was a perfect fit for the year.

“Bringing Jimmy Flynn from Nova Scotia to Alberta to perform is one of the ways Morinville is celebrating Canada turning 150,” Ducharme said. “By bringing the East to the West, this is one of the ways we can celebrate the diverse cultures and heritage we have in our community as well as our country.”

