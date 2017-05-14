Morinville Public School held their annual Rock Show at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Wednesday afternoon. Students and parents packed the hall and filled the bleachers for the hour-long performance.

Renovations to the curling club roof have begun. The curling club will remain at the present location after the new arena is built.

The Town of Morinville held their annual bike rodeo in the arena parking lot Thursday night. With summer coming, this is a great opportunity for children to learn or be reminded of the safety aspects of riding around town and the rules of the road.

Six-year-old Community Gardens volunteer Alice Rheubottom and Brownie Lachlan Smeets work on painting their birdhouses Wednesday night. Canada’s 150th birthday was recognized at the Morinville Curling Club and Aspen House as boys and girls joined forces with the Morinville Centennial Community Gardens Society to build 150 birdhouses to be placed around town on parks, paths, and in yards. The partnership involved the Garden Society, Scouts and Guides.

Phineous Trout (Ava Jensen) talks to Mr. Salt (Landon Preeper) as Verucca Salt (Kyla Bendera-Muroe) looks on disapprovingly.

Primeau’s Willy Wonka Jr. plays at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 24 and 25. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Doors open both nights at 6:30 p.m. with the 90-minute play starting at 7 p.m.

Library looking for up to 200 volunteers for 50 hours of reading

Dr. Michele Dick, Sturgeon School Division (SSD) Superintendent, welcomes guests to the Sturgeon Night of Music and Fine Arts at the Winspear Centre in Edmonton. This annual event showcases musical selections from 12 SSD schools. It also includes an art walk displaying student art.

The Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Branch No.176 held their annual Awards and Appreciation night on Sunday.

The Life Membership Award was presented to members Sharon Beaumont and Wayne Willis.

Presentations included the Branch Service Medal to Phil Morrow and Bob Barr and the Canada 150 Medal to Gary White, Bob Barr and Bob Peterson.

The Morinville Branch Legionnaire of the Year Award was presented to Bob Barr, Walter Corbett and Gerry Morrow.

This award was started at the Branch in 2010 and they are the respective 11, 12 and 13 recipients.

Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to businesses and organizations who provided assistance during the year as well as well as to many volunteers.

Certificates of Merit were followed by the presentation of the Years of Servce Pins, initiation of new members and past officer recognition.

Past-President Gerry Morrow said the Branch donated more than $17,000 to the Community in the last year.

