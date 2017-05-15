by Morinville News Staff

Responsible Gambling Awareness Week runs May 15 to 20, and the government is reminding people that while the majority of Albertans gamble for fun, gambling can become a problem for others.

The AGLC, Government of Alberta and gambling industry have partnered to promote Responsible Gambling Awareness Week.

“The AGLC is committed to ensuring Alberta’s gaming industry is well-managed and provides players with responsible gambling information and resources throughout the year,” said Alain Maisonneuve, Acting President and CEO, AGLC. “Through responsible gambling programs like GameSense, SMART Training programs and responsible gambling features on machines, the AGLC is continuing its efforts to encourage players to access information that will help promote healthy gaming behaviours.”

The Awareness Week is promoted in the province’s casinos, racing entertainment centres, and VLT locations, and showcases several initiatives and resources to educate both players and gaming staff about the realities of gambling. These resources include the odds and randomness of different games, as well as the myths and facts about the actual costs of play.

For more information about the week and its events as well as responsible and problem gambling resources visit GameSenseAB.ca.

If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, you can contact the Alberta Health Services Addiction Line at 1-866-332-2322.

