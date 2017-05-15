Minister Eggen reviews spring 2017 curriculum survey with parents and teachers. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

After providing feedback on the current K-12 provincial curriculum, Albertans are once again being asked to provide feedback on what students will learn as part of the government’s second curriculum survey.

The curriculum survey is open from May 15 until June 2, and those interested in taking part can do so at https://education.alberta.ca/curriculum-development/take-the-spring-2017-survey/.

Last fall a total of 32,391 people responded to Part A of the survey, and 25,615 people responded to Part B. Additionally, approximately 3,600 attended face-to-face sessions facilitated by the Alberta Regional Professional Development Consortia.

“We know that Albertans want to provide meaningful input into how our schools can best prepare students for success,” said David Eggen, Minister of Education. “In addition to the curriculum survey, we have set up face-to-face sessions in each region of the province and have also developed a series of resources that can be used by schools or community groups to host their own sessions that support completing the survey.”

Alberta Teachers’ Association President Mark Ramsankarsaid the second survey will allow Albertans to respond more specifically to the curriculum design process. “This, of course, will provide valuable information to our teachers and others who are participating in the various working groups.”

The spring 2017 survey has two parts. In the first part, Albertans are invited to provide their thoughts on the general content of the six subject areas of Language Arts (English, Français, French), Mathematics, Social Studies, Sciences, Arts, and Wellness Education. In the second part, respondents are asked to provide detailed feedback on the draft content for the six subjects.

The development of learning outcomes in the six subject areas will begin in fall 2017.

