by Morinville News Staff
Three years after breaking ground in Auburn, Kentucky for their new state-of-the-art, custom-fitted DogStar Kitchens, Champion Petfoods is set to break ground on another new facility in Parkland County.
Called NorthStar Kitchens, the purpose-built project will be developed by Gray Construction Canada Company, and will continue to position Champion as a global leader in pet food innovation exporting to more than 80 countries, the company says.
Situated on on 75 acres of farmland, the approximately 400,000 square foot project will house kitchens that will prepare both kibble and freeze-dry foods and treats. The Parkland County development will also include a full on-site distribution warehouse and logistics center.
“We are extremely excited to be bringing the world’s best kitchens back to our home, here in Alberta,” said Champion Petfoods President and CEO Frank Burdzy in a news release Tuesday morning. “We are once again thrilled to welcome Gray as our trusted partner as they truly are experts in delivering custom-fitted state-of-the-art kitchens that will advance our Biologically Appropriate, Fresh Regional Ingredients and Never Outsourced mandate. Additionally, these new kitchens will expand our cooking capacity which will allow us to build more trusted partnerships in the place we have called home for over 30 years.”
The company is planning to break ground in late June on the new kitchens, which are scheduled to begin preparing ACANA and ORIJEN foods in the spring of 2019.
Once operational, the company expansion is anticipated to create 200 new jobs. Additionally, more than 95 percent of the project workforce will be staffed locally from Alberta.
Champion says it chose Parkland County as the location for the new kitchens because of their business-friendly focus and strong agricultural community.
“The council is tremendously excited to welcome Champion Petfoods to Parkland County and our community,” said Parkland County Mayor Rod Shaigec. “The facility is a significant investment that will create hundreds of jobs in our local area.”
Champion says it is weighing all options to determine the best use for the current kitchens in Morinville. Recently, Champion opened the $5.9 million BAFRINO Research & Innovation Centre. The company says the centre will not be moving.
Hope it doesnt create smell like the morinville one.
Good god I hope not. I moved out of Morinville. I do not miss that smell
Your a lucky one.
Thank god the smell will be gone!
A blow to Sturgeon County, no?
A lot taxes on their behalf, I’m sure.
Kyle Soetaert
Move the Morinville plant and it’s SMELL to Parkland!!!! We are sick and tired of the SMELL….. Maybe Parkland has the ability to stop the SMELL??? Morinville Council Can’t… JUST SAYING….
Ian Cowie
Woohoo!!
I wish everyone could relax for a bit champion foods leaving here would not be good at all…. the smell is awful yes but them leaving would be very bad for our economy. Suck it up people the smell is not every day and they do a lot for our community!
Cardiff Girl… What would happen if you where to sell your house and the new buyer got a whiff of the Champion smell prior to the closing date??? I’m thinking it would be bad for the sale and any homeowners economy…. Just Saying.. Re Champion they have promised to stop the smell for how many years?? They could be a better Corporate Citizen by following through on there promises.. The people are tired of SUCKING IT UP.. JUST SAYING..
Adios
It was inevitable.
Maybe it will smell better?
It will be rather interesting to see what happens with taxes and population with such a huge company moving the majority of its business out.
Does this mean the plant here in town is closing?
No they are building one in Texas I’d say this plants staying open for awhile
Champion Petfoods started producing petfood in Kentucky in January 2016.
Champion petfoods started producing petfood in Kentucky January 2016
The kitchen in town will be staying open for the foreseeable future from all reports.
Not sure where you heard they were building in Texas, Emmett?
They built a plant in Kentucky already. The Parkland one will be the Canadian mate to that.
Hopefully some of the candidates in the upcoming election have a vision for this town.
Man I hope so cause as it sits were gonna be another bon accord with a bar, a grocery store and another bar….taxes will sky rocket….
County is going to the dogs
Does this mean the Morinville plant is moving?
.
Morinville plant isn’t moving, Teena. I understand that they might be looking at repurposing the current facility from wet food to canned, possibly. A few conversations in the works, I believe. The research centre will remain also, which is great news.
Uh oh
Don’t get too excited they gotta finish the one in Texas first lol it will be awhile
There isn’t one in Texas.
Maybe sturgeon county should consider being competitive with surrounding communities for taxes and such.
Tammy
Darren Henley Leona McMullen