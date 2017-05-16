by Morinville News Staff
Three years after breaking ground in Auburn, Kentucky for their new state-of-the-art, custom-fitted DogStar Kitchens, Champion Petfoods is set to break ground on another new facility in Parkland County.
Called NorthStar Kitchens, the purpose-built project will be developed by Gray Construction Canada Company, and will continue to position Champion as a global leader in pet food innovation exporting to more than 80 countries, the company says.
Situated on on 75 acres of farmland, the approximately 400,000 square foot project will house kitchens that will prepare both kibble and freeze-dry foods and treats. The Parkland County development will also include a full on-site distribution warehouse and logistics center.
“We are extremely excited to be bringing the world’s best kitchens back to our home, here in Alberta,” said Champion Petfoods President and CEO Frank Burdzy in a news release Tuesday morning. “We are once again thrilled to welcome Gray as our trusted partner as they truly are experts in delivering custom-fitted state-of-the-art kitchens that will advance our Biologically Appropriate, Fresh Regional Ingredients and Never Outsourced mandate. Additionally, these new kitchens will expand our cooking capacity which will allow us to build more trusted partnerships in the place we have called home for over 30 years.”
The company is planning to break ground in late June on the new kitchens, which are scheduled to begin preparing ACANA and ORIJEN foods in the spring of 2019.
Once operational, the company expansion is anticipated to create 200 new jobs. Additionally, more than 95 percent of the project workforce will be staffed locally from Alberta.
Champion says it chose Parkland County as the location for the new kitchens because of their business-friendly focus and strong agricultural community.
“The council is tremendously excited to welcome Champion Petfoods to Parkland County and our community,” said Parkland County Mayor Rod Shaigec. “The facility is a significant investment that will create hundreds of jobs in our local area.”
Champion says it is weighing all options to determine the best use for the current kitchens in Morinville. Recently, Champion opened the $5.9 million BAFRINO Research & Innovation Centre. The company says the centre will not be moving.
Hopefully all the whiners haven’t forced Champion to consider moving from Morinville! This would be devastating to our already high taxes! Suck it up people, nobody complained when the town begged Champion to move here long ago because they assisted greatly with our tax base! Perhaps you should go after the old councils who approved the rezoning of Cardiff Corners area from commercial to residential AFTER Champion was built! That area was supposed to all be industrial area until the town got greedy!!!!
Of all the comments here a good percentage site the odor issue and how Champion has dragged their feet on mitigating the odor and what appears to be a town council, for the most part (some exceptions), have turned a blind eye to resolving this problem for the citizens of Morinville. If someone questions what I just wrote tell me what provisions are in place to complain about the odor and what would be the Town’s resolve.
Let’s talk about taxes….does anyone out there actually know what they pay in taxes. Somebody come up with a supported accurate figure. Champion Foods are not being forced to move from Morinville. And no one should have to “suck it up”. What is needed here is for Champion Foods to pay their fair share of taxes and mitigate their odor problem. Putting the fear of higher taxes, should Champion decide to move, is simply fear mongering. The increase in taxes can be controlled by smart planning and good business sense…..just saying.
“Smelly”, the town does receive inquiries from people when odour is a problem. We forward concerns to Champion and do have a process in place in terms of communicating with them to ensure they are keeping up to the standards that have been set in our bylaws. Further, Champion does have a call in line dedicated to addressing concerns from residents.
Of course, there can be no smell for weeks, and once there is a smell, we get emails. That’s fine but we all need to realize that odour is the reality of that type of business. The CEO of Champion himself has presented to Council multiple times about the work Champion is doing/has done to mitigate odour. I, personally, am pleased with their efforts generally, but there is always room for improvement.
You may feel that Council has not done enough to address the problem, but from my perspective as not only a resident of this community, but also as a Councillor, having a major employer in our community, and a internationally known and respected business here in our community is worth a few days of smell.
In terms of taxes, I assure you they pay the rate that is required by our bylaws, etc.
If you’d like to chat more about the process to voice complaints regarding smell, feel free to email me at bfitzgerald@morinville.ca.