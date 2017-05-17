by Stephen Dafoe

June 7 is the first Wednesday in June, a time the Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce holds their monthly luncheon. But the June luncheon will also include the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting and election of officers.

Chamber Manager Diane Mineault told Morinville News the local business advocacy organization would be seeking nominations for Chamber President and an executive of up to 12 members. The Chamber is currently down three directors due to resignations, and although nominations for the spots officially close May 25; Mineault said they would be accepting nominations from the floor.

“We are looking for nominations,” Mineault said, adding all director positions are up for grabs at the meeting. “A full house would be 12.”

The Chamber is looking for directors with business experience and the time to commit a minimum six hours per month, three of those hours during the first Wednesday of the month when the board meets ahead of the monthly networking luncheon.

Current Chamber President Simon Boersma has served as president for four years and said he would not be continuing in the role.

“I’m going to be Past President,” he said. “I think it is great that we’re going to have a lot of new blood on our board, and we are able to bring in some new members. At the same time, to have a new president will be awesome, and so the membership will vote on that.”

Boersma said he believes it is important for people to put their name forward to serve on the Chamber executive is important because the rotation of different businesses and thought processes makes the Chamber stronger.

“We don’t all think the same. We don’t all have the same circle of people that we influence,” Boersma said. “We see the demographics change, and that’s a common thing among most boards.”

As Past President, Boersma hopes to be a continuity link for the board. “I want to make sure there is a proper succession planning,” he said, adding he wants to spend more time involved with his own business and continuing to sit on the Sturgeon County Economic Development Committee.

Anyone interested in putting their name forward can email chamber@morinvillechamber.com.

