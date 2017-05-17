by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths broke their losing streak Tuesday night with a 46-44 win over the Parkland Pride.

After winning five games straight in Round One of EYBA Spring League, the Midget Girls have struggled with a series of loses in Round 2, including an 80-39 upset to the SBA Vikings May 13.

But Tuesday night put the girls back on their winning ways.

Leading the Pride 9-6 after one, Mornville found a narrow margin at the half with a 9-6 lead. After three, that gap had grown to 31-26 in Morinville’s favour, and closed with a two-point lead at 46-44.

The Girls play Grad Stomp in Edmonton May 23 in their final game of Round 2.

Playoffs will start May 27.

