Minister Phillips and Monica Curtis launch energy efficiency programs for businesses, non-profits, and institutions

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta announced energy efficiency rebates for businesses, non-profit organizations and institutions Thursday morning, promising each hundreds of dollars in savings annually.

Organizations and businesses can purchase and install eligible energy-efficient lighting, heating and other products to receive a rebate to a maximum of $60,000 per year, per facility on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Energy efficiency makes businesses and organizations stronger. Spending less on energy frees up money for profits, programs and reinvestment,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office in a release Thursday.

Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta said the agency would work with local contractors across the province to ensure they have the information needed to support the program, including training and marketing materials.

The government says the incentives have the potential for significant cost and energy savings and suggest the replacement of just 36 fluorescent lights with LEDs could save more than $230 annually on electricity.

After installing an approved high-efficiency product, an organization can apply for rebates by submitting receipts online at efficiencyalberta.ca for eligible products purchased on or after March 24, 2017 (as per invoice dates). Once approved, they will receive a cheque to help cover the cost of the equipment.

The program is open to individual businesses, non-profit organizations, co-operatives, institutions, including as schools, hospitals, universities and colleges, and multi-unit residential buildings. Common areas, including lobbies, recreation rooms, and parking lots are included.

