by Stephen Dafoe

Art in Bloom is the Morinville Art Club’s appropriately-named 39th Annual Spring Art Show and Sale. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 27 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The day-long show and sale features live demonstrations, coffee and refreshments, draws and prizes, and the opportunity to view and purchase art from regional talent. Admission is free.

Morinville Art Club President Sarah Hall said the annual spring show and sale has been a long-standing tradition for the club. “It has always been an opportunity to show off the newest works of art that members of the club have been creating and engage the community in the wide variety of visual art available from local artists,” Hall explained.

Attendance at the annual show and sale has been disappointingly low over the past couple of years, but the club is branching out on getting the word out.

“We are trying a few new things, such as increasing our previously non-existent online presence, having several live multi-media art demonstrations by artists throughout the day, and holding the show at a later date in the spring,” Hall said. “This, coupled with our usual family friendly environment where you can meet and greet with the artists, enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter to win some fantastic door prizes, is our hope to boost interest and attendance from the community.”

For more information on the event, visit the Morinville Art Club’s Facebook page.

