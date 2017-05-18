by Morinville News Staff

The United Conservative Party is the new name under which the Wildrose and PC parties will merge. Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and PC Leader Jason Kenney signed what they see as an historic agreement in principle (AIP) establishing the process to unify both parties into the United Conservative Party.

The AIP sets out how the parties will wind down their respective operations once their respective membership ratifies the unity agreement. Each party is set to hold ratification votes in the coming weeks. If both parties ratify the move, an election will commence for a new leader.

“The foundations of this agreement stay true to the promise I made to the Wildrose grassroots members – to pursue unity in a way that maintains our principles, and our grassroots way of doing things,” said Wildrose Leader Brian Jean Thursday afternoon. “It’s been the mission of our party to inspire Albertans and restore common sense conservative ideas to government. This agreement brings that mission one step closer to reality.”

PC Party Leader Jason Kenney said the agreement marked an historic day for Alberta.

“We are putting our province ahead of our parties in order to get Alberta back on track,” Kenny said. “With this agreement, we end a decade of division by uniting common sense Albertans. This ensures the defeat of this disastrous NDP government and the election of a free-enterprise government that will renew the Alberta Advantage. To the many Albertans who are struggling today, this agreement sends a clear message: that help is on the way.”

