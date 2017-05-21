The Thursday night Perogies and Kubasa & Nestor Pistor was a sold event with over 300 in attendance.

Entertainment included songs, stories and humour by Nestor Pistor and a performance by the Thorhild Ukrainian Dancers. Displays in the foyer covered Ukraine history in Canada, costumes, customs and brief story on some of the Morinville residents of Ukraine descent.

Here is a look at OUR Morinville. This video looks at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond and trail area.

Richard Price sent us these great shots he took at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond.

Morinville News will be moving from 100 Avenue to 100 Street June 1. Our current office is up for lease if you know anyone looking for a great space and great location. Three offices plus large open area.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

There are a couple of local events coming up this week and beyond worth noting.

