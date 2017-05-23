Above: A couple of classics sit outside Morinville’s A&W last fall during the Morinville Redliners Car Club gathering. – Morinville News File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Now that the warmer weather is here, the Morinville Redliners Car Club will be returning to weekly gatherings at A&W on 100 Avenue.

The club’s first outing is Thursday night from 5:30 until 7:30 or 8 p.m. and the club will repeat that schedule throughout the summer on Thursdays.

The weekly meet-up gives local car owners and enthusiasts an opportunity to socialize and share their love of automobiles with others.

“The Redliners are looking forward to the new season,” said Morinville Redliner member Ron Cust, noting some of the members have bought and sold vehicles since the season shut down last fall. “They’re looking forward to getting out on the Thursday evenings to have a little bit of rootbeer, a couple of burgers, and tell stories about their cars and what has to be done [to them].”

Cust said the club has about 35 members currently from Morinville, St. Albert, the Sturgeon Valley area, and further north in Westlock.

The club’s cars vary in age from Syd Spiker’s 1928 Dodge to cars that have only recently rolled out of the showroom.

“It’s nice having that whole range of Chevies from the ’50s, muscle cars from the ’70s, some convertibles here and there, and some of the restored farm vehicles,” Cust said. “It’s not about the most pristine. It’s also about those that are interesting, the regular cars that were driven in the ’60s and ’70s.”

Cust said the appeal for many is that vintage cars just feel different to drive. But beyond the feel behind the wheel, they are attention magnets, particularly at the club’s weekly gatherings.

“People will come up and talk to you, where they would never stop you on the street and say, ‘Hey. That’s a cool car.'” he said. “You buy an old car, clean it up and put some nice wheels on it, and people will come up and ask ‘What year is it?'”

Cust says dating vehicles opens the memory bank in people to recall where they were and what they were doing in life when the car was new.

“It brings up childhood memories for everyone that sees the car,” Cust said.

Those interested in joining the Redliners can call Ron Cust at 587-783-5134 or stop by the club gathering at A&W on Thursday nights.

Comments

comments