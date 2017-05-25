Sirens screamed through the streets behind Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Wednesday morning. Police, paramedics, and firefighters arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one teenager, sent another to the hospital, and saw a third charged with impaired driving. Then everyone took off the theatrical makeup and went back to class.

With graduation ceremonies scheduled for late June, MCHS decided to take the important message of the consequences of drinking and driving to graphic levels once again this year.

The annual event, threatened by rain and wind this year, pooled multiple emergency resources, including The Morinville RCMP Detachment, Morinville Fire Department, Community Peace Officers, and EMS.

Police have told us at past events there are no local statistics on what effect mock collisions have on student behaviour, but students we’ve interviewed over the years say the event has had an impact on them.

With promising futures on the road ahead for our MCHS Grads, we hope Wednesday’s message struck home and stays with them. We also hope community resources will continue to partner to deliver the message to future graduates.

– SD

