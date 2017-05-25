by Morinville News Staff

Despite a submission requesting the government to consider moving Morinville into the same constituency as St. Albert, during the government’s review of electoral boundaries, Morinville will be staying part of the Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock constituency.

The Interim Report of the Electoral Boundaries Commission was tabled May 25 and the 200-page document is recommending the status quo for this region.

“It is recommended that no changes be made to this electoral division, which would have a population of 44,793, or 4% below provincial average, as shown on map 50. This variance will accommodate, to some degree, continuing growth in the town of Morinville,” the report reads.

The recommendation goes on to say it accommodates adjustments to the boundaries of surrounding constituencies, bringing them closer to the provincial average.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to move Morinville into the same constituency as St. Albert, as requested, notwithstanding common Franco-Canadian heritages, given the large populations of both,” the report reads.

Citing significant population increases since the last electoral constituency review in 2009/10 as one of its reasons, the province’s Electoral Boundaries Commission undertook a review of the provincial electoral constituencies in January of this year. There were be 15 public hearings throughout Alberta in January and February.

The full report, released Thursday, can be downloaded at http://abebc.ca/media/reports/.

