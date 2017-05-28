Morinville Orijen Sabretooths Spring League Team – Pam McBay Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths took to the court this weekend to play in two important series – spring league playoffs and the Blackcat tournament in Leduc.

TOURNAMENT

The Blackcat Tournament at Caledonia Park School saw the Sabretooths earn a silver for their efforts.

In their opening game Friday night, the Sabretooths bested the Lacombe Lynx 50-43 to advance to Game 2 Saturday morning. In that contest, the Sabretooths emerged with a 43-30 win over St. Albert. After two wins, the Midget Girls fell 41-34 to Edmonton to take their silver.

PLAYOFFS

After a 64-35 loss to Grad Stomp May 23, the Sabretooths Midget Girls ended spring league regular season in 4th place.

This past weekend saw the girls hit playoffs with a 48-42 win over Grad Stomp, who had beat them in the fnal of the regular season. That contest went back and forth in lead between the two teams, with Morinville ending the match with a six point lead.

Game two put the Sabretooths up against the SBA Viking. Tied 10-10 after one, the Sabretooths found themselves on the downside of a 23-15 decision. Although the girls rallied and closed the gap to 26-21 after three, they lost to the Vikings 37-30.

The girls will play the bronze medal game Tuesday night.

