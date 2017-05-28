by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

On Wednesday morning two cheque presentations were made at the Morinville Rotary Breakfast meeting.

The cheques were presented by Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn and Town of Morinville Mayor Lisa Holmes.

The funds are going towards the Mentorship Program conducted at Notre Dame and Primeau.

On hand for the presentation was Rotary President Simon Boersma, mentor Carol Kaup, Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn and Susan Berry Manager, Community Services, Rotary Vocational Service Chair Gord Boddez, Mayor Lisa Holmes and mentor Jeannette MacMillan.

Boddez said, ” both organizations have been very positively oriented towards the program.We have additional money now to carry this program forward.”

Kaup and MacMillan spoke of the program and said last year they had ten mentors and are now recruiting for more volunteers and they eventually want to be doing the program at Camilla School and Alexander.

“You are not a mentor to academically bring them (students) up anywhere,” said Carol Kaup. “You are a mentor for them to bring them up emotionally, socially and whatever and it all happens at the school. One hour per week, usually from October to May.”

The Rotary Club partnered with the Sturgeon School Division, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools, the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Edmonton in 2015 to undertake a student mentorship program.

