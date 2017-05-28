Keeping it out of the landfill

Another successful Reuse it or “Loose” it event was held at the Skyline Ball Diamonds on Saturday, allowing area residents to drop off their unwanted items and others to take items they had a use for.

– Stephen Dafoe Photos

Art show

Rozanna McConnell demonstrates an art technique with alcohol inks at the Morinville Art Club’s Sale and Tea held Saturday at the cultural centre.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

Strolling for a cause

Fred Malott of Legal participated in the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides held Saturday at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. Malott had $600 raised in sponsorship for the event. More than $1000 was raised. No final total is available at this time as money is still being received and accepted until June 15.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Ropin’ and Rockin’

Friday night’s lineup for the Kinsmen Rainmaker Rodeo featured a variety of rodeo skills.

The evening also was reserved for classic rock bands with Trigger Finger, Headpins, Prism, and Harlequin.

Saturday night’s headliners were Washboard Union and Brett Kissel.

– Stephen Dafoe Photos

Sgt. Shayne Courtorielle checks things out during the Morinville Community High School mock collision May 24. The student talking to the officer is Sydney Gauld

Ashley Gauld, Julia Dell, Theron Hogg and Sydney Gauld pose in their makeup.

– Submitted Photos

Alberta Trappers Association Education Coordinator Ross Hinter made a presentation at the Morinville Fish & Game Association meeting on Thursday night.

Hinter covered becoming a trapper in Alberta, the role of trappers in wildlife conservation and that Canada has the highest humane trapping standards in the world.

The safe setting of traps, trap certification and regulations, traps and snares and what it means to act humanely and where humans fit in nature were discussed.

Hinter said there are less than 1700 registered traplines in Alberta and the Alberta Trappers’ Association has over 3000 registered and resident trappers in the province.

There was also a display of skulls, traps and furs.

– Lucie Roy Photo

On Wednesday morning two cheque presentations were made at the Morinville Rotary Breakfast meeting.

The cheques were presented by Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn and Town of Morinville Mayor Lisa Holmes.

The funds are going towards the Mentorship Program conducted at Notre Dame and Primeau.

On hand for the presentation was Rotary President Simon Boersma, mentor Carol Kaup, Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn and Susan Berry Manager, Community Services, Rotary Vocational Service Chair Gord Boddez, Mayor Lisa Holmes and mentor Jeannette MacMillan.

Boddez said, ” both organizations have been very positively oriented towards the program.We have additional money now to carry this program forward.”

Kaup and MacMillan spoke of the program and said last year they had ten mentors and are now recruiting for more volunteers and they eventually want to be doing the program at Camilla School and Alexander.

Kaup said, “you are not a mentor to academically bring them (students) up anywhere. You are a mentor for them to bring them up emotionally, socially and whatever and it all happens at the school. One hour per week, usually from October to May.”

The Rotary Club partnered with the Sturgeon School Divsion, Greater St Albert Catholic Schools, the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Edmonton in 2015 to undertake a student mentorship program.

Georges H. Primeau’s production of Willy Wonka Jr. was a big hit with audiences May 24 and 25. See our story and more photos here.

Primeau and MCHS held a joint track event May 23 at the high school.

Steve Newsome on stage at Rainmaker. Steve and his band have been recording at Smith Music recently.

