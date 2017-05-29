by Morinville News Staff

Forty-four Alberta community leaders have received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in recognition of the time, compassion and commitment they have shared with a wide range of community organizations.

The medals were presented at an Edmonton ceremony co-hosted by Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell and the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Speaker Robert Wanner.

“These hardworking citizens are focused on building strong, caring and vibrant communities that allow all members to thrive,” said Her Honour, the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta. “In this special birthday year for our country, it’s a particular pleasure to recognize some of the people who embody the best of what it means to be Canadian.”

The Honourable Robert Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta said it is an honour to recognize the tireless service of the deserving community leaders.

“These volunteers enrich the lives of Albertans and make a positive impact in our communities,” Wanner said.

Included on the list of forty-four Alberta community leaders was Kristopher Porlier.

Since 2004, Kristopher Porlier has been active as a youth mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and as a victim services advocate for the Edmonton Police Services, and as a spokesperson against domestic violence with the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

He has made his community a safer place to live.

Robert Day of Sturgeon County was also a recipient.

Robert Day has been a volunteer SurvivAir coach for the 533 St. Albert Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron for a decade, where he dedicates his time to passing on his expertise to the cadets he instructs

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers was first presented in Ottawa in April 2016. The medal, which is part of the National Honours System, recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country. The Medal incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award. Lieutenant Governor Mitchell presented the medals at the Edmonton ceremony on behalf of the Governor General of Canada. Visit caring.gg.ca/en/ for general program and nomination details.

