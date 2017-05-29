by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Morinville is close to beginning work in earnest on their new arena after years of consultations, committee meetings and design planning. June 28th marks the official date of construction beginning on the new centre, and the Town will be holding a public event for the public and media to attend outlining information about the project.

The event is to be held at 5:30 p.m. (with the formal presentation to the public beginning at 6 p.m.) on June 28 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The event is limited to 400 members of the public, and 50 dignitaries specifically reserved for the event. It is completely free to attend, and refreshments will be provided, though residents are required to RSVP and obtain a ticket ahead of time by emailing treaume@morinville.ca or calling 780-939-7853.

Contractors and project managers, as well as Town staff and members of Council, will be on hand to give presentations to the public and demonstrate the plans for the site moving forward, with an opportunity for the public to provide feedback and ask questions.

An official groundbreaking will take place at the site prior to the public event.

