by Stephen Dafoe

The finish line for this year’s Amazing Race is the Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park, but the race will end just as another is ready to roll.

Rock the Rails takes place at noon, and offers an opportunity for youth to enjoy music, food, skateboard demos, and prizes.

Town of Morinville Community Services employee Tyler Edworthy said the event is an opportunity for children and youth learn from some professional riders.

“We’re going to have a DJ, some snacks out there for the kids, and some [skateboard and BMX] demo riders out there. We’re also going to have scooters this year.”

The event is geared for children aged 7 to young adults.

There is no cost to attend, and registration is not required.

Rock the Rails first appeared in Morinville in 2014 as a youth-focused back-to-school rock concert initiated and hosted by David LeBel of Morinville metal band Edgore. The Town of Morinville has run an event under the same name for the past two years.

