Participants take part in the Amazing Race in this Morinville News Photo. This year’s event takes place on Saturday.

by Stephen Dafoe

June 3rd marks the official kickoff to summer for community services with the annual Amazing Race event.

Town of Morinville employee Tyler Edworthy said June marks Parks Month, the Longest Day of Play, and International Trail Day.

“June 3rd is going to be the kickoff to all of our summer activities,” Edworthy said.

This year’s event starts at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the race starting at 10 a.m. The event is expected to wrap up at the Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park between noon and 12:30 p.m.

“There are physical and mental challenges this year,” Edworthy explained. “We are going to make it a little bit tougher. We’re partnering with Black Bar CrossFit. They’re going to do the final stop for us. We’re going to make the challenges a little more difficult this year, physically and mentally. We want some people not to be able to finish all the tasks. We’ll have timed out sessions.”

Although the annual event that has many stops and activities along the trail is still a family-friendly event, Edworthy said this year they are adding a Corporate Challenge component to the event.

“We’re encouraging the more competitive teams to enroll in that,” Edworthy said, adding he is hoping people will again come out and support the event. “I think it’s just family togetherness and team atmosphere of not only challenging yourself physically but mentally as well. It’s having a good time for two or three hours.”

The Amazing Race & Corporate Challenge takes place Saturday, June 3 and will be followed by Rock the Rails, a music and skateboarding event aimed at children aged 7 to young adults.

Those interested can register for the race at Morinville.ca. Cost is $30 per team with a maximum of six people per team.

Comments

comments