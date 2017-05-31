by Morinville News Staff

The province has launched a $1-million bursary program to help teachers strengthen their knowledge, skill, and confidence in teaching mathematics.

Teachers and education students are eligible for $2000 in bursaries, $1000 each for a maximum of two courses.

“Teachers have the biggest impact on student achievement, and we want to support them in the classroom,” said David Eggen, Minister of Education. “Supporting professional development for teachers is a cornerstone of this government’s actions to help improve students’ math skills, and I am pleased that teachers will be able to access a variety of learning opportunities throughout Alberta.”

Teachers and education students can apply for bursary pre-approval and view eligible courses online at www.education.alberta.ca/math-bursary.

