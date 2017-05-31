Above: Slave Lake Airport runway, photo courtesy of Slave Lake Airport

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County is one of 50 Alberta communities benefiting from the province’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP).

The province’s Budget 2017 includes $100 million in STIP funding over three years, $37 million of which is approved for 2017-18 municipal infrastructure projects, including local road bridges, resource roads and community airports in rural Alberta.

Sturgeon County’s $387,000 culvert replacement project at Range Road 270 near Riviere Qui Barre will receive $291,000 from STIP.

“STIP funding helps our rural and smaller urban municipalities sustain their local transportation infrastructure which contributes to a higher quality of life in these communities,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure. “Investing in our towns and counties through STIP will not only ensure they have the roads and bridges they need to grow sustainably but will also help to create good-paying construction and engineering jobs.”

Other approved initiatives include a repaving project at Slave Lake Airport, bridge and culvert replacements in Big Lakes County and in the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River, and grading and other improvements on Cattle Ranch Road in the East Prairie Metis Settlement.

