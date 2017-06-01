It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Noel Leslie Mineault on Sunday. May 28th, 2017 in Prince George, B.C. Noel worked in Dawson Creek for a security company and was away for many weeks at a time. He went very suddenly after having pneumonia.

Noel was born Dec. 25, 1948 to Hillarie and Marie Mineault in Keg River, AB.

He leaves behind his wife Diane Mineault ( Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager), four children, Gilbert Davis, Greg, Trina and Raven Mineault; two brothers Herb (Maisie) and Clarence (Kathy) Mineault of Dawson Creek, and many grandchildren and stepchildren. Diane’s four children and 9 grandchildren will miss his sense of humour and generousity.

Noel was predeceased by his parents, ten brothers and one sister.

Noel was a wonderful father, step-father and uncle to his children, nephews and nieces. He was a caring husband, father, uncle and will be sadly missed.

Diane and Noel made many friends while they were publishing their Aboriginal magazine “Whispering Winds” for over 12 years. They travelled extensively attending many Metis and First Nation functions throughout BC, AB and SK. Many people are mourning his death as he touched so many hearts throughout his life.

A funeral service will take place in Dawson Creek June 3 at the Notre Dame Catholic Church at 11 am. Interment to follow at Brookside.

