compiled by Morinville News Staff

It is another active weekend in Morinville with a number of activities for residents and visitors to participate and take in.

Spring Tea and Craft Show

The Rendez-Vous Centre will hold their annual Spring Tea and Craft Sale at the Rendez-Vous Centre on Saturday. Details on this event can be seen in the poster below.

Riding for a cause

The Lions and local businesses are teaming up for the Christmas in June Toy Ride in aid of the Midstream Support Society. The annual event includes an opportunity to feel the wind in your hair while helping an important community cause. Registration will take place Saturday morning. See the poster below for details.

Jimmy Flynn brings a bit of the east to town

The Town of Morinville will hold an East Coast Party Saturday night with comedian Jimmy Flynn. Those interested in attending can choose between the dinner and show or just the show. Details on ticket prices are below.

Farmers’ Market moves outdoors

The Morinville Farmers’ Market kicks off its outdoor season June 2 with the first outdoor market Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Racing and rocking

The town is holding back-to-back events Saturday: The Amazing Race and Rock the Rails. See details below.

