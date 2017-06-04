Lucie Roy Photos

June 3rd marked the official kickoff to summer for community services with the annual Amazing Race event.

Although the annual event that has many stops and activities along the trail was still a family-friendly event, Edworthy said this year they are adding a Corporate Challenge component to the event.

The Amazing Race & Corporate Challenge had more than 50 participants, which included four Corporate teams and nine families.

Teams made their way through ten challenges held throughout the town.

The competition was fierce with only seconds and some a few minutes dividing the teams between their standings.

Jiffy Lube placed first in the Corporate Challenge.

The Campbell team won for the family team.

Stops included the Fish & Game Pond, Bob Foster Park was the final stop, arena, museum, Rotary Park, Lake Playground, Montreux Park, the Black Bar Cross Fit and few others.

