Above: Premier Notley and Minister Eggen announce playground grant program at Vista Heights School in Calgary

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Friday that all new and replacement schools would soon get a $250,000 provincial grant for a playground, something the government says will save Alberta families millions of dollars.

The $20-million provincial program will apply to all new schools with kindergarten to Grade 6 programs announced between 2014 and 2018. Replacement schools approved in 2017-18 are eligible if the school is being built on a new site without an existing playground.

“We know that playgrounds not only benefit the students who get to use them, but they serve the community as a whole,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a release Friday. “They are hubs where parents and children meet and play together. Our government believes playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and that is why we are funding them to make life better and more affordable for Albertans.”

More than 50 previously announced school projects across the province are currently eligible for the playground grant funding, including Greater St. Albert’s St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in Morinville and Sturgeon School Division’s New Morinville 5-9 school.

David Eggen, Minister of Education, said building a playground at the same time as a school is being built just makes sense.

“I am proud that our government is working to protect and improve education, and this includes the interactions and activity that students take part in outdoors,” he said.

The government says should a school community wish to build a playground that costs more than the $250,000 provided, they will have the option of fundraising to supplement the project. New schools that receive the Education playground grant will not be eligible for other provincial grants that support playground construction.

