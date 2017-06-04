Give a little bit

The Blood Drive was held Tuesday at the Rendez-Vous Centre. Mike Porlier made his 78th donation. Assisting at the clinic was Knights of Columbus member Mike Dubas. The next Blood Drive booking at the Rendez-Vous Centre is Tuesday 25 July from 2:30- 7:30 pm and 3 October from 3-7 pm.

Busy bee

A bee works his magic on a lilac bush in full bloom.

The x marked the sky over Morinville on Monday afternoon.

Midstream Thrift Store is always an adventure for many people in town. On Tuesday they had a few wooden plaques with Cuba written on them and clothing as well as a large donation of Life magazines.

O Canada

Notre Dame students assembled Thursday to make a giant Canadian flag. MCHS TV sent up their drone to capture the moment.

East Coast Party

The East Coast Party with comedian Jimmy Flynn was a sold out event on Saturday night at the MCCC with over 300 in attendance.

Kim Troock of the Edmonton Transit Pipes and Drums played a medley of numbers prior to the entertainer going on stage.

Sylvain Roy was brought on stage by Jimmy Flynn to thank him for his work and having Jimmy Flynn be the opening act for the MCCC years ago.

Rocking the Rails

Four members from The Source provided a demonstration of skateboard skills at the Rock the Rails event held Saturday afternoon at the Bob Foster Extreme Park. More than 50 youth were in attendance for the demo, lessons, prizes and hot dogs.

The Spring Tea & Craft Sale was held Saturday at the Rendez-Vous Centre. There was a wide variety of crafts in the hall and a selection of various desserts, sandwiches and beverages in the games rooms area.

On Saturday the Christmas in June Motorcycle Toy Run had more than 30 riders that took to the road for a good cause. The ride was followed by a BBQ.

The WildCats won Silver in this weekend 3-on-3 tournament put on by Alberta Basketball Association.

