This Sunday marks the end of our seventh year of providing community news. I started The Morinville News on June 11, 2010, when a local newspaper I was then freelancing for decided to suspend publication.

Faced with the prospect of living in a community with only one regional news source and no paper with a true Morinville focus, I decided to offer one. Starting with the slogan “Get the news while it’s still news,” MorinvilleNews.com launched as a digital daily with a commitment to living up to the slogan I had chosen.

Over the past seven years, the news business has continued to decline as publishers wring their hands about declining ad sales for print media. Few have stopped wringing their hands long enough to scratch their head in wondering how to evolve.

We were not one of them.

When we launched our website, Facebook was celebrating its sixth anniversary of operation. Seven year’s later, Facebook is not only the dominant player in the social media game; but they are also rapidly becoming the dominant player in the news media game.

Many people – and Morinvillians are no exception – get all of their news from Facebook.

As we enter our eighth year of providing community news, we will continue to use a variety of channels, including our popular Facebook page, to provide you with a snapshot and greater detail on what is happening in Morinville and area.

Our eighth year will have an increased focus on providing community news and information in a watchable format with Morinville News Videos.

Though we’ve experienced some technological changes over the past seven years, one thing has not changed – our commitment to the community.

We still enjoy being involved in this growing community of ours and are thankful for the advertiser and reader support that keeps us keeping you informed.

-SD

