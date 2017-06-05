by Stephen Dafoe

After two successful comedic productions, Morinville Public School (MPS) opened their third comedic play June 5 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Internet is Distract–OH LOOK A KITTEN! by Ian McWeth was pretty much what the title implies.

The play, about a girl in school who has got to get a report on the Great Gatsby done under a deadline, quickly evolves to her struggles being distracted by the Internet.

Appropriate to the Internet subject matter and the genre, the play was preceded by a series of amusing cat videos.

This year’s production includes just under 30 Grades 5 to 9 students between the cast and crew.

The plays cast included Gabriel Ellis, Chloe Girard, Hailey Hargrave, Justin Idestrup, Alaura Johnson, Sarah Kirsop, Tegan Kondrat, Caleb Mills, Ivy Mills, Emma Postill, Dylan Powder, Jackie Rheubottom, Garrett Ronalds, Kolten Stepanick and Katie Wallace.

Morinville Public School teacher and director Chris Layton told Morinville News prior to the production that the dedicated group of cast and crew had been meeting on Tuesdays after school for just over an hour.

Layton said he enjoys the opportunity for students to have fun with a piece, taking away the notion that “drama is fun and is something to look forward to.”

The Internet is Distract–OH LOOK A KITTEN! ran approximately 45 minutes and will be performed again Tuesday night for the second and final show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $5 per person and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are available at the school or the door the night of the show.

