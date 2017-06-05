by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County is hosting an information session for residents interested in running as a candidate for municipal office in the 2017 Municipal Election. The event takes place at Cardiff Hall (55320 Range Road 251) June 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

County organizers say pre-registration is required. Interested residents can email election@sturgeoncounty.ca or phone 780-939-0610 by Wednesday June 21, 2017.

The evening will include a brief introduction on the election process and legislative requirements as well as the role of a Sturgeon County Elected Official, including an overview of the Local Authorities Election Act, as it relates to requirements and key election dates, and the roles and responsibilities of Elected Officials.

Municipal Election 2017 Candidate Handbooks are available at www.sturgeoncounty.ca/election.

Nomination Day is Sept. 18, and the election is Oct. 16, 2017.

Comments

comments