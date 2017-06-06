Above: MCHS staff member Sherry Wiley does a little frisbee toss during the HOWLS Olympics Tuesday afternoon.

by Morinville News Staff

The RBC Morinville Team volunteered Tuesday at Morinville Comunity High School for the Howls Olympics.

Carmen Dubas, Gale Galenza, Dana Hubley, Karen Wilson, Denise Hittinger, Kathy Chalcraft and Janice Namchuk attended the event on behalf of the bank.

The afternoon activity involved students going through a variety of outdoor sporting events, including beanbag throw and frisbee targets.

In addition to helping out with the school’s fun afternoon of outdoor activity, RBC donated $1000 to the library, the bank’s second Day of Service Grant to the Morinville Community Library.

“We are working with the Artastic Class who have been creating ‘It’s Raining Art’ – bringing awareness to our RBC Blue Water Project,” Dubas told Morinville News in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Joining Dubas for the library second event was Gisele Bottomley, Gale Galenza, Dana Hubley, Denise Hittinger, Karen Wilson & Janice Namchuk.

