by Lucie Roy

The 3061 1st Combat Engineers Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps held its 18th Annual Ceremonial Review (ACR) Saturday at the Morinville Curling rink with Mayor Lisa Holmes as the Reviewing Officer.

Eighteen cadets were on parade under the direction of Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Master Warrant Officer Karl Hartman and Cadet Deputy Regimental Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Tyrell Flett.

MWO Hartmann and WO Flett also received their Level 1 National Gold Star Certification during the presentations.

The afternoon included the presentation of star level qualification badges, promotions and awards for the Most Improved Cadet, Best NCM, Royal Canadian Legion Medal of Excellence, Lord Strathcona Medal and Certificate of Merit and the Commanding Officer Commendation Award.

Before the awards, the cadets made numerous demonstrations of their activities which included map reading, range and rifle, drill and physical fitness and more.

The Lord Strathcona Medal is the highest award which can be bestowed upon a Canadian Cadet in recognition of exemplary performance in physical and military training. Cadets must meet high standards within the Corps Mandatory Training Program and other criteria of the Canadian Cadet Organization. This year the award was presented by Commanding Officer Capt. Hagerty to Warrant Officer Liam Allard. Allard also received his Level 4 Gold Star Qualification and the Best Cadet NCM Award and promoted to Warrant Officer.

Also promoted to WO was James Gabriel. There was six promoted to MCpl, six to Cpl.

The Most Improved Cadet Award was presented by John Lawrence, one of the Troop Instructors to MCpl Delon Hewitt who was also promoted to the rank of Sgt and received his Level 3 Silver Star.

The Royal Canadian Legion Cadet Medal of Excellence (RCLCME) was presented by Marilynne Kuchta, Cadet Liaison for Br. 176 Morinville Royal Canadian Legion and President Ira Austin to MCpl Michaylla Brissette. It is presented to a cadet who displays excellence in leadership and citizenship in and outside of the Cadet Program.

Commanding Officer Commendation was awarded to Lieutenant Kelly Brissette for her role as Tour Organizer of the Vimy 100th Anniversary Tour and to Debra Allard and Doris Ralph for their continuous support and contributions to the officers and cadets of 3061 (1CER) RCACC.

The Corps was presented with a $1000 donation from Simonne Chevalier on behalf of the Rotary Club of Morinville.

The last presentation was made by Cadet MWO Karl Hartmann on behalf of the 3061 (1 CER) RCACC to Mayor Lisa Holmes for her contribution in her role as Reviewing Officer.

