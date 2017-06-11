On Friday in celebration of Pride Week the raising of the Pride Flag took place for the first time in Morinville. Mayor Lisa Holmes read the proclamation in front of Deputy Mayor Nicole Boutestein, Councillors Dafoe and FitzGerald, a number of Town of Morinville staff and residents who attended the event.

New look at Higher Grounds if you have not been in for a while.

Alternatives and Options have built an interesting sign planter for their 100 St. shop.

The Lions Club of Morinville were at three schools today with their Project Pride certificates for each student and Canada flags for all Grade 1 students.

The presentation at Notre Dame, Morinville Public School and Sturgeon Heights school in St. Albert is usually done in June so the students can have a flag for Canada Day.

Photos were taken at Morinville Public School on Wednesday morning.

Cheques, Please

On Tuesday and Wednesday cheque presentations were made to the Morinville Community Library, MCHS and the Morinville Festival Society.

On Tuesday the RBC Morinville Team was at MCHS volunteering for the Howls Olympics and presented a donation of $1000 for the RBC Youth Day of Service Grant.

On Tuesday evening the RBC Morinville Team completed their second Day of Service Grant to the Morinville Community Library. They were working with the Artastic Class and artist Naji Matta who have been creating ‘It’s Raining Art” to bring awareness to the RBC Blue Water Project. They presented a cheque for $1000. to the library at that time.

Dubas said this is the last year for the RBC Blue Water Project which was launched in 2007 with a 10 year global commitment of $50 million to help protect fresh water but they will continue with the Day of Service Grant.

The Rotary Club of Morinville presented a $1300. cheque to the Morinville Community Library on Wednesday morning. President Simon Boersma and Tom Bell presented the cheque to Library Assistant Manager Cheryl Pasechnik and Program Coodinator Kaitlin Erdmann.

The Rotary Club also presented a $1000. cheque to the Morinville Festival Society with President Korien Sampson accepting on their behalf.

Chamber elects new president and board

Above back row from left: Pat Tight, Simon Boersma (past president), Mark Cardinal, Shaun Thompson (president), Blair Shepherd. Above front row from left: Dianne Mineault (manager), Phil Hughes, Samantha Olson (Vice president), Matt Meunier.

Chamber staff and volunteer Penny Modien receive flowers from outgoing Chamber President Simon Boersma AGM this afternoon.

MPS Comedy

After two successful comedic productions, Morinville Public School (MPS) opened their third comedic play June 5 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Internet is Distract–OH LOOK A KITTEN! by Ian McWeth ran Monday and Tuesday night with two successful shows.

The Sturgeon County Open House was held Thursday at the County Centre Parking Lot.

The event included chats with the Mayor, area Councillors and any department staff member plus a free BBQ, Bouncy Castle, family games, kids checking out the fire truck and peace officer vehicle, information tables, giveaways and more.

