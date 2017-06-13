Above: Minister Danielle Larivee visits Edmonton’s Africa Centre as it prepares to become a $25-a-day Early Learning and Child Care Centre. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee travelled to Ottawa Tuesday to sign the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework with federal, provincial and territorial partners.

The province says the agreement “sets the foundation for governments across Canada to work toward a shared vision, where all children can experience the enriching environment of quality early learning and child care.”

The federal government is investing $7.5 billion over the next 11 years to support and create more quality, affordable child care in Alberta and across Canada.

“For too long in Canada, and especially here in Alberta, parents have struggled with the cost of child care,” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services. “That’s why governments across Canada are choosing to invest in our children, and give them the best possible start in life. Our government committed to expanding affordable child care, and this framework will support that goal.”

The government says Alberta will be working with the federal government over the coming months to sign a bilateral agreement that will include an action plan detailing how federal funding will support quality affordable child care in Alberta.

