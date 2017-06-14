Roseridge Landfill Manager Gerard Duffy examines one of the bikes available for the taking at the facilities take-a-bike / leave-a-bike program. In July, the Landfill will expand to other items.

by Stephen Dafoe

With summer officially a week away, bikes are becoming a more common sight on Morinville roads and sidewalks. But not everyone can afford a new bike, which is where Roseridge Landfill has stepped in to lend a hand.

The Landfill, which serves Sturgeon County and the municipalities within it, recently established its Take-A-Bike / Leave-A-Bike program.

Landfill Manager Gerard Duffy told Morinville News residents with usable bikes can take them to the landfill, where staff place them for others to take, should they need a bike.

“They are put into our bike racks [and] staff review bikes to ensure brakes and steering are ok,” Duffy said, noting Landfill staff usually spend 1-3 hours a week sorting, taking out older bikes, and cycling through newer bikes.”

Bikes that are not suitable for reuse are moved to the Landfill’s scrap metal section.

The rest are available for residents to come in and take at their discretion; however, only residents of the landfill area can use the program.

Broader program coming in July

Following on the success of the bike program, the Town of Morinville’s volunteer-run Reuse It Or “Loose” It event, and Duffy’s experiences elsewhere, Roseridge will be starting a take-it-or-leave-it program in early July.

Residents will be able to drop off good useable items and others can take what they see value in.

“We’ve built a pad inside the paint shop so that everything will be sheltered,” Duffy said. “We’ll be able to manage what people are bringing in.”

Duffy said with all the other landfills he’s worked with in the past, there has been a take-it-or-leave-it program. “The residents love it,” he said. “Why not bring it here. [It] will take a minimal amount of hours. At the end of the day, you go in and see what you’ve got, and if it is scrap, you take it out.”

Duffy s expecting the program to start after Canada Day.

“Sometimes people have things that they are not sure what to do with them,” Duffy said. “Why not have an option for them – a reusable option.”

Roseridge Landfill is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. They are located on Range Road 251 just east of Morinville.

Comments

comments