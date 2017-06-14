submitted by Morinville RCMP

The Morinville RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 38-year-old male.

Dion Boucher was last seen in the Boyle Street area in Edmonton and may be operating a 2003 Acura EL Dark Blue 4 door car bearing AB licence plate # BXC1667.

Dion is described as Aboriginal, 5’9″ tall, approx. 300 lbs, short dark hair, scar on right side of face and top of the head, and walks with a limp.

The Morinville RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dion.

If you have been in contact with Dion Boucher or have information on his whereabouts, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

